North Dakota's Watchdog Update

North Dakota's Watchdog Update

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Bartz's avatar
Brian Bartz
1dEdited

In talking about street maintenance in Bismarck, can there be distinction between residential properties and commercial properties? In my opinion such a distinction may need to happen.

As this article exposed me to the use of the term 'double-dipping' and how it is applied to using two kinds of taxing methods for one specific purpose, I wonder if residential owners could be better served by a tax method which is different than that used by commercial owners.

This falls in line with the idea of the state setting up policy for political subdivisions. It also falls in line with allowing political subdivisions to be innovative and keep their tax resources close.

I do not like the use of the term 'double-dipping' as it offers the connotation that something nefarious is happening. Treating different entities different ways for the same service is not 'double-dipping'. If a political subdivision collected tax from the same entity by multiple tax methods and used the monies for services for which they were not dedicated, that would not be double-dipping, that would be fraud.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 North Dakota Watchdog Network · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture