For over eight years, the City of Bismarck has pursued a goal of addressing the complaints and concerns of residents regarding special assessments. The state legislature has not made it easy to knock down hurdles to allow cities like Bismarck to even considering to address their financial issues. Roughly five of the eight years were burned exclusively by trying to convince the legislature to amend laws to allow for local financing reforms, and it was like pulling teeth.

It took the 2019 session and the 2021 session to successfully allow for cities to even consider replacing special assessments with a replacement monthly fee, including an anti-double-dipping provision to prevent the use of both special assessments and a monthly fee for the same purpose. During the 2023 and 2025 sessions, we unsuccessfully tried to convince the legislature to allow school districts to use their mill levies dedicated to paying special assessments to also play for a fee that replaces special assessment.

City Commission Wrangles With How To Go Forward

This week, the Bismarck City Commission discussed what to do going forward: whether to bring a full home rule charter measure (and within that how detailed to make it) or whether to see citizen input via a (non-binding) Advisory Vote in June.

I spoke briefly early in the meeting, stating that having been involved in this process for eight years now I support the Advisory Vote concept to help decide how much work to put into the rest of the plan development. The feedback has been mixed, and probably leaning to the negative. Also, because this process has taken eight years and the public may not remember the outrage that inspired the push for change in the first place except those involved for those eight years!

You can listen to the full commission discussion, starting at the 41 minute mark.

The logic behind going for a Advisory Vote first is that if people do not like the general concept of switching to a monthly fee for what is paid for with maintenance specials there is really no point in continuing the process of developing the plan.

As the Bismarck Tribune reported yesterday:

City commissioners on Tuesday opted to pursue a nonbinding advisory vote on June 9 instead of a previously proposed home rule charter amendment. If passed, city officials would likely advance the charter amendment for the Nov. 3 general election. Commissioners said an advisory vote would help gauge public support and allow more time for voter education before placing a charter amendment on the ballot. They also said adding a charter amendment to the June ballot, which could include several other local measures, may confuse voters. […] The shift in strategy comes amid uncertainty about public support for the proposal. In January, City Engineer Gabe Schell presented results from a city survey showing nearly three-quarters of respondents opposed the change. The survey drew 342 responses -- a sample size commissioners said was too small to draw firm conclusions and shows voters might not fully understand what is being proposed. […] [Mayor Mike] Schmitz was at first cautious about moving forward with an advisory vote, saying that stacking too many revenue-related questions on the ballot could confuse voters and make it harder to get information out. The city is also working on a separate measure that would extend a half-cent sales tax funding road improvements. The mayor also indicated that Bismarck Public Schools might be considering a bond issue. […] Officials are still discussing the scope of the ballot question and fee rates. A preliminary proposal outlined a monthly fee of $30 to $35 for single-family homes; $7.50 to $8.75 per dwelling unit for multifamily properties and manufactured home parks; and $5.75 to $6.75 per 1,000 square feet of impervious surface for commercial properties. Impervious surfaces include rooftops, parking lots and driveways. Officials maintain the change would benefit the city by reducing construction-related interest, eliminating bonding costs and better addressing specific roadway needs. A steady monthly fee would be “less of a surprise” to residents than special assessment notices, officials say.

For those that missed our Bismarck Townhall Meeting on January 29th where we actually spent more time on the Bismarck issues than the statewide issues, City Commissioner Mike Connelly did attend and assist me with the Q&A on these issues. Here is the video for that event:

Now that we know at least the next step the city will likely take, we will have more of these events - hopefully more of our audience will be able to attend!

