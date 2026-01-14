***I will be filling in for Daryl Lies as host this afternoon. Tune in to AM 550 KFYR this afternoon (3pm to 5pm - Wednesday, January 14th, 2026), if you would like your voice to be heard on this or any other topic call in at 701-258-0550. ***

First up, I would like to ask readers in the Bismarck area to mark your calendars for Thursday, January 29th at 6:30pm for a town hall discussion on ballot measures: statewide and the local level.

We will be discussing the measures the legislature has put on the ballot, as well as starting the process of engaging Bismarck voters on the sales tax renewal and street utility measures (update below) that are currently being discussed.

City Commission Receives Negative Survey Results After November Meeting

Last night, the Bismarck City Commission received results from staff of an informal, unscientific survey that came in after November’s public input meeting regarding the long-discussed Street Maintenance Utility Fee that would, if approved by voters, replace the use of special assessments for street maintenance:

You can watch the whole video of last night’s discussion here.

The first minute is my public comments warning the commission not to rush this discussion and to not put the measure about the Street Maintenance Utility Fee on the same ballot as the Sales Tax renewal also being discussed.

The rest of the video is their open ended discussion:

Results of Survey Were Negative, But Represent A Small Turnout

City staff presented the negative results of the survey which were as follows:

75% oppose the concept of eliminating special assessments for street maintenance completely.

75% oppose the concept of preventing some people who not paid off their special assessments for street maintenance from pay both their existing balances and the new fee at the same time.

70% oppose the estimated amounts for what the fee would be instead of special assessments: $30-35/month for single-family residential units, $7.50-8.50/month for other “dwelling units” in higher density housing like apartments and mobile home parks.

According to the results of this survey, people seem to prefer the way the city does things now with special assessments - but they also seem to not understand how city finances work in general.

After 35 minutes of discussion, the commission seemed to arrive at the point where they realize they need to get a better sense of what the public thinks overall.

One concept, which I think would be appropriate would be to put a non-binding “Advisory Question” on the ballot that simply asks “Do you support the city’s efforts to find a way to replace special assessments with a monthly fee…?” with the rest of the question illustrating what the fee might look like.

Because any changes would require a 60% majority vote, if the advisory vote would not get over 60% when it is non-binding, there would be no point in going forward with any of this.

The big caveat to that would be that the city would have to respect the results of the Advisory Question - which in the past it has not been very good at doing.

The benefit to this is that as long as the city does respect the results, it will establish once and for all whether property owner anger over special assessments is something that can really ever be addressed with a real plan. Much like the results of 2012 and 2024 when it comes to property taxes statewide, there is value in knowing that.

Next Steps

The city commission directed staff to bring back a plan in February.

In the meantime, I would encourage Bismarck voters to attend our town hall meeting on Thursday, January 29th at 6:30pm for a town hall discussion on this issue as well as the other issues facing State of North Dakota and the City of Bismarck.

