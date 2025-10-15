The ongoing dispute between the Bismarck City Commission and the Burleigh County Commission over control of the Extraterritorial Area (ETA)—the planning buffer zone extending just outside the city limits—has reached a historic flashpoint.

Last week, I wrote to urge Burleigh County to accept the City of Bismarck's standing offer to reduce the size of the ETA:

At last night’s meeting, the City Commission formally re-submitted a drastically reduced ETA map, its final good-faith offer, only to decry the County’s blunt rejection and raise the profound prospect of fundamentally fracturing regional cooperation.

This conflict over who manages development immediately surrounding Bismarck has been described by long-time officials as one of the thorniest and most protracted governance issues facing Bismarck-Burleigh County today. For decades, the ETA has functioned as a necessary tool to prevent costly, disorderly urban sprawl and ensure that future annexations are seamless. The city’s frustration is palpable, with commissioners openly criticizing their county counterparts for a perceived “lack of vision” and a failure to demonstrate the teamwork necessary for long-term regional stability and economic growth.

Core of the Conflict

For those less familiar with the complexity, the ETA is essentially a joint planning zone where the City exerts influence on land use and zoning. Its primary purpose is to safeguard the city’s ability to manage its growth, stage infrastructure (such as water lines and sewer extensions), and prevent incompatible developments—like high-density commercial centers or polluting industries—from cropping up directly adjacent to residential neighborhoods that will eventually be annexed. Historically, this system was viewed as essential for orderly municipal expansion.

However, the opposition, largely voiced by rural residents and backed by the County Commission, centers on the powerful philosophical dilemma of “regulation without representation.” Rural landowners subjected to the ETA must abide by City zoning and subdivision regulations—including more stringent requirements for septic systems, setbacks, and development density—without having a vote for the city officials who impose those rules. This core grievance has driven the current drive by the County to completely dismantle the buffer zone.

Concession vs. Veto

The City’s core offer centers on an ETA tailored explicitly to account for approximately 50 years of projected urban growth. City Planner Daniel Nairn and staff explained that this projection is not based on wishful thinking, but on a meticulous study of demographic trends and necessary infrastructure corridors. The reduced zone is designed only to protect future utility staging areas, major transportation routes, and future residential growth sectors deemed vital for the metro area’s orderly expansion.

