Back in 2014, the North Dakota Watchdog Network was invited by landowners in the Mott-Regent School District to help defeat a proposed $14 million school bond issue. Which it was defeated. The school board was even caught violating open meetings laws in the process.

That led to being involved with similar situations in Strasburg, Richardton, Dickinson, and other districts.

As I was writing this article, I stumbled onto a legal paper on the topic and even citing that situation:

Which brings us to yesterday’s results in the Bismarck School Bond election, that I wrote about last week.

For the 2nd time this year, Bismarck voters rejected the Bismarck School District’s request for increasing bonded debt - and the margin was wider than the result in June:

Bismarck School Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht was quoted by KFYR-TV as follows:

“I think, again, the voice of North Dakota voters was loud and clear last night,” Fastnacht said. “For Measure 1, they said no. They said the majority should rule. The majority should not be out-governed by the minority.” If passed, Measure 1 would have increased the voter approval threshold for amending the state constitution to 60%.

History of the 60% School Bond Requirement

This raises an interesting point that has a long history of discussion, and it is worth having both to understand the history of where the 60% rule came from and whether it is still appropriate. Digging deeper into that law review paper I mentioned before, there is a lot of good historical data about how the 60% threshold was created (Page 74-75 of the document):

The three-fifths approval mark was part of the 1927 law. In 1933, the legislature increased the vote threshold to sixty-six and two-thirds percent. The 1947 Legislative Assembly decided that municipalities having a population of five thousand or more needed only a three-fifths majority, while municipalities under five thousand remained at two-thirds of votes cast. Smaller school districts found it near impossible to meet the two-thirds margin and sought legislative relief. In response, the 1969 Legislative Assembly enacted a special provision for school districts, setting the approval at three-fifths, regardless of population. In 1985, the population measurement was erased for good and all municipalities were returned to the original bar of sixty percent. Fruitless attempts have been made in the years since to lower the three-fifths requirement. A mandatory recount of a bond issue question is necessary if decided by a margin not exceeding one-fourth of one percent of the total vote cast for and against the question.

I have always heard that the reason the threshold to pass school bonds was to offset the fact that in a lot of rural districts there are large landowners who own sizable plots of land in one district, but have their homestead and vote in the neighboring school district. So the 60% threshold helped alleviate the “taxation without representation” issues with that dynamic. I have never been able to track down legislative history or news reporting to support this view, but it is a commonly held theory that has been cited in discussions of what to do about residents of Extra-Territorial Zones of cities they cannot vote for elected officials.

In 2015, House Bill 1383 sought to grant landowners (called “freeholders” in the bill) the right to vote in school bond elections based on their land ownership in the district rather than their residency. I actually testified on this bill, which showed up in the meeting minutes of the committee hearing:

The Secretary of State also testified on this bill:

In 2021, House Bill 1350 also attempted to revert to the old population based system to create lower threshold requirements.

For districts with populations of 4,000 to 20,000 the threshold would have been 57% and for above 20,000 it would have been 55%. I testified against this bill on the basis that these proposed thresholds were odd, random, and arbitrary:

The other factor that has long been cited is that generally school districts use stand-alone special elections with super-low turnout (something that changed with the 2025 property tax reform bill).

The other complicating factor in this process is that Article 10 Section 15 limits school district debt to “five per centum (5%) upon the assessed value of the taxable property" in the district, but “by a majority vote may increase such indebtedness five percent on such assessed value beyond said five per centum limit”.

This means that school districts can increase the debt limit with a simple-majority but requires 60% to actually issue the debt. In many ways, this seems backwards. Which makes me wonder if the 60% threshold statutory requirement to issue debt was simply a way to get around the fact the state constitution only needs a simple-majority to increase the debt limit.

Electoral Success/Failure Data

One of the strengths of the law review paper that the legislature can use is the historical lookback on the success/failure rate of school bond elections going back to 1990.

The law review paper also addresses the situation where the debt limit is an easier thing to increase than the issuing of the debt:

Barnes County North PSD (Oct. 24, 2011, p. 104): GO Bond ($13.9M) received 55.67% (Failed), while Debt Limit Increase received 53.56% (Passed).

Cavalier PSD (June 11, 2019, p. 106): GO Bond ($10.9M) received 56.38% (Failed), while Debt Limit Increase received 51.66% (Passed).

Grenora PSD (April 15, 2014, p. 110): GO Bond ($9.95M) received 55.38% (Failed), while Debt Limit Increase received 51.55% (Passed).

Kenmare PSD (April 8, 2014, p. 112): GO Bond ($7.5M) received 56.64% (Failed), while Debt Limit Increase received 53.72% (Passed).

Max PSD (Nov. 19, 2014, p. 115): GO Bond ($7.975M) received 53.6% (Failed), while Debt Limit Increase received 50.3% (Passed).

Strasburg PSD (Sept. 10, 2013, p. 121): GO Bond ($2.9M) received 55.50% (Failed), while Debt Limit Increase received 51.27% (Passed).

Surrey PSD Inverse Split (June 12, 2012, p. 121): GO Bond ($6.0M) received 68.63% (Passed), but the Debt Limit Increase received only 40.94% (Failed), preventing the district from borrowing beyond the 5% baseline.

Conclusions And Recommendations

Based on private conversations, it is clear to me that there will be a push this legislative session to reduce the 60% requirement for school bond issues.

Those that oppose the idea of lowering that threshold should come to the table with an alternative proposal rather than simply saying NO.

Here’s what I would suggest as a nuanced counter-proposals:

Option A:

(The advantage to this option is that it makes it easier for school districts to operate under the 5% limit while making it harder to operate over the 5% limit, and gives local citizens more control if they so choose.)

Reduce the 60% threshold to simple-majority for debt issues that are below the 5% limit established by Article 10 Section 15 of the North Dakota Constitution.

Maintain the 60% threshold for debt that exceeds the 5% constitutional limit established by Article 10 Section 15 of the North Dakota Constitution.

Place a constitutional measure on the ballot that allows school districts to increase the debt limit, issue the bonds, and over-ride any legislative mill levy caps in a single question with a 2/3rds majority of their local voters, on a general election ballot.

Option B:

(The advantage to this option is that it is more simple and removes the legislature’s ability to manipulate the percentages in the future.)

Place a constitutional measure on the ballot swaps the thresholds to require 60% to exceeds the 5% constitutional limit established by Article 10 Section 15 of the North Dakota Constitution, and constitutionally reduce the requirement for issuing the debt to simple-majority.

I can already hear some of you say “you just defeated the 60% threshold for constitutional measures, why would potentially expand that requirement for school districts?”

The answer is: there is a difference between requiring government to get 60% of the vote to do something, and requiring citizens to get 60% to do something.

The constitution exists to allow the people to limit government, not to allow the government to limit the people.

Which was exactly my argument against Measure 1:

If a school district is able to manage their financial situation under the 5% debt limit in the constitution, the law and constitution should facilitate that easier with the process to exceed the 5% debt limit being more difficult.

With all this said: the legislature should not simply reduce the threshold for issuing the debt without getting something back to protect local taxpayers - that would only reward the districts that rely on more debt. Which would would hurt taxpayers, not help them.

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