Last week, I wrote about how the Bismarck-area governments are testing taxpayer and voter patience with various tax and finance proposals - and how it should focus on reforming and reallocating revenue sources rather than adding cost growth that will require higher tax levels:

While local governments around the state have been crowing about how the legislature’s 3% property tax cap is making their jobs harder and will create cash crunches in the future - the proposed $127 million Bismarck School Bond exposes the shell game that has been going on for some time regarding “deferred maintenance” expenses being rolled into debt issues rather than being covered by either general fund mill levies or dedicate “building fund mill levies”.

Of the $127 million proposed bond issue, $40 million (1/4th) is for “deferred maintenance” than “new buildings, additions, and remodeling”:

This number raises the question of why this maintenance was deferred.

North Dakota Century Code (N.D.C.C.) 57-15-16 & 17 grants school districts a dedicated building fund mill levy:

According to the Final 2026 budget document the building fund is currently at 9.93 mills and generates $7.8 million in revenue.

In the document, it talks about how the building fund is subject to the 3% legislative cap:

A look at the historical breakdown of the mill levies shows that the school district has actually, since 2019 allowed mills dedicated to previous bonded debt issues to go offline, reducing the mill rates for property owners.

However, now with this $127 million bond issue proposal including $40 million of “deferred maintenance” it raises the question of whether costs to take care of these maintained issues would have been better served by using the provisions of N.D.C.C. 57-15-16 in previous years to ask the voters to give them the budget to cover these costs as they occurred rather than “deferring” them to the next bond issue. Specifically the part that says:

“The governing body of any school district shall levy taxes annually for a school building fund, not in excess of twenty mills, which levy is in addition to and not restricted by the levy limitations prescribed by law, when authorized to do so by sixty percent of the qualified electors voting upon the question at a regular or special election in any school district. The governing body of the school district may create the building fund by appropriating and setting up in its budget for an amount not in excess of twenty percent of the current annual appropriation for all other purposes combined, exclusive of appropriations to pay interest and principal of the bonded debt, and not in excess of the limitations prescribed by law.”

By kicking the can down the road on these deferred maintenance issues, it appears that the district planned on somewhat hiding these costs in the bond issue to make the true cost of running the district look lower than it really was.

The imposition of the 3% legislative cap is exposing how this previous strategy is now coming back to bite the school district and by extension the property tax payers that they were trying to help by keeping mill levies artificially low.

It’s too late to fix those decisions now, but as part of the discussion over the $127 million bond issue on the June 9th ballot: taxpayers and voters should be asking school board members and candidates what they plan to do to ensure this won’t keep happening - especially now that they have less flexibility due to legislative limits being imposed. Blaming the 3% cap on issues that predate the 3% cap probably won’t go over well with a lot of people - especially legislators themselves!

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