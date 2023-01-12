Bismarck City Commission Special Assessment Policy Discussion

In the above video, you will see a discussion of the formalization of existing special assessment policy - followed by a discussion I requested of the commission regarding treatment of mobile home parks for the purposes of special assessments.
Click here to read the packet documents regarding this issue.
(For the last 5 years, in my personal capacity, I …
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to North Dakota's Watchdog Update to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.