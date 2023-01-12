North Dakota's Watchdog Update

North Dakota's Watchdog Update

Bismarck City Commission Special Assessment Policy Discussion

At the January 10th, 2023 Bismarck City Commission meeting, a document to formalize existing special assessment policies was discussed, as well as future policy changes.
Dustin Gawrylow
Jan 12, 2023
In the above video, you will see a discussion of the formalization of existing special assessment policy - followed by a discussion I requested of the commission regarding treatment of mobile home parks for the purposes of special assessments.

Click here to read the packet documents regarding this issue.

