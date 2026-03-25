In 2024, Burleigh County took the lead on asking voters to pass a sales tax ballot measure earmarked to replace property tax revenue used to pay for law enforcement and public safety. This achieved nearly a 60% approval because of the fact that it was a tax swap rather than a tax increase.

Meanwhile, the City of Bismarck has been juggling two separate initiatives for 2026.

The first City of Bismarck issue is renewing the 2018 voter-approved half-cent sales tax to offset the need for Special Assessments to finance arterial roadway construction.

On this issue, the city has finalized the language for a ballot measure on the June 9th, 2026 primary election ballot.

This list of projects has been culled in a positive direction compared to the original proposal:

The second City of Bismarck issue is reforming the financing of all other street maintenance with a monthly street utility fee to replace Special Assessments for that kind of regular maintenance work.

As of February, the city’s plan was to do an advisory vote:

Since then, the plan shifted to doing a “scientific survey” as the Bismarck Tribune reported:

Bismarck leaders are once again shifting strategy for how they will ask residents whether they support replacing special assessments with a monthly street improvement fee added to utility bills. City commissioners on Tuesday voted to survey residents to determine support for a proposed street utility fee rather than place a nonbinding advisory vote on the June 9 election ballot. If the scientific survey shows support for the idea, voters would likely be asked to approve a home rule charter amendment during the Nov. 3 general election. Commissioners agreed a survey would be a better approach than an advisory vote because it would give them clearer feedback from a broader group of residents and a better sense of where residents stand.

The timeline on the Street Utility Fee plan is likely to be pushed to the November ballot, which is a good thing as the June ballot will be also have at least one other ask of taxpayers.

Bismarck School District To Seek $127 Million Bond Issue

According to the Bismarck Tribune:

The Bismarck School Board is sending a $127 million bond referendum to voters. The board on Monday approved the measure, which will be on the June 9 ballot. It would fund repair and upgrade projects as well as new construction. Bismarck Public Schools estimates the tax impact for residential property owners at just under $49 annually per $100,000 of home value, or about $4 per month. For a home valued at $400,000, the estimated amount would be about $195 annually, or about $16.25 per month. The district worked with architectural and engineering firms and identified necessary projects at 25 BPS facilities. The planning effort included the collection of community feedback through forums and surveys. Officials determined that paying for the projects without a bond issue would take at least 23 years to complete without accounting for additional inflation and other needs arising.

Here is the actual language as it will appear on the June 9th, 2026 ballot:

According to information produced by the Bismarck School District itself:

Here is the spreadsheet of proposed uses for the revenue generated by the bond issue:

One interesting item of note on the Bismarck Public Schools website, is while it does not tell readers explicitly to VOTE YES, which would be a violation of the state’s prohibition of public resources on ballot measures, it does have a tab entitled “CONSEQUENCES OF VOTING NO”.

This approach is walking a very thin line. If the district were to spend money to send this out in a mailer or an advertising campaign, a strong case could be made that “advocating against voting no” is the same as advocating for a YES vote.

Bismarck Public School District, like many other school districts, have a long history of walking the thin line when it comes to this stuff.

Gmail Several School Districts Violate Corrupt Practices Act (2) 1.23MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Park District Ask City Commission For Help On Rebooting Rec Center Plans

Back in 2020, Bismarck voters rejected by a wide margin a half-cent sales tax to build a $100+ million Recreation Center.

On February 24th, 2026 the Bismarck Park District approach the Bismarck City Commission about “partnering” to take another stab at financing for a Rec Center:

(Correction: after publication I was informed it is the city leading on this not the parks.)

The video of the City Commission’s discussion on this can be viewed by clicking here. The immediate request was to be involved in just a study.

The topic was also discussed at the March 19th, 2026 Bismarck Park District meeting click here for the video, discussion starts at the 58 minute mark.

A request to the public likely is not likely until 2028, but there is a likelihood that this would involve yet another proposed tax increase as all the taxing entities are subject to the legislatively imposed 3% cap on property tax revenue basically tax property taxes off the table for these sorts of projects.

Too Many Asks?

There is a fear by some that having the school bond on the ballot asking for a $127 million bond capacity approval and the city sales tax renewal, while the City and Park District discuss ways to put financing of another Recreation Center and other infrastructure to support recreation is creating the appearance that local government just wants more and more and that all the ballot measures could suffer because of it.

Local elected officials and local taxing entities need to get together and start coordinating what they intend to do so that they are “not stepping on each others’ toes”.

The public has been supportive of tax measures that swap and shift costs from one form of tax to another - primarily from property taxes and special assessments to sales tax. The question is whether voters will continue to support such things if it is just an outright tax increase with no offsets of other taxes.

When governmental entities talk about “deferred maintenance” regular people wonder what their current tax dollars are paying for if maintenance needs are falling behind.

Questions like: “How can we pay for new buildings if the old buildings have deferred maintenance?” will come up more and more as local government asks for more and more.

With national and global economy likely to go back into another high inflation period due to geopolitical struggles, local government officials need to get their stories straight about how they intend to get their issues under control.

If tax increases get in the way of pursuing tax reforms, that will be a problem.

Share North Dakota's Watchdog Update