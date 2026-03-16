The following is a cautionary tale:

As long time readers of this newsletter know, I bounce around issue to issue when there is something newsworthy and timely discuss. This means that some stories take months or even years to evolve and take shape. And some never do.

Two notable examples of this would include:

The attorney generals' open meeting opinion that took nearly three years to materialize (from January 2023 to December 2025), and ended up being a nothing-burger:

Another is the Ethics Commission complaint filed in May 2024 that still has not been resolved:

As some of you may recall, there was a story at the end of 2024 regarding the situation in Dunseith (I’ve unlocked the articles for so everyone can go back and review them):

In those articles, my goal was to entice other reporters to dig into the situation to get to the bottom of the story - which I explicitly wrote as a “note to media” - this was made more difficult by the way the coverage of the story had already began:

Two weeks later when I issued the brief update after obtaining some of the records from the Commerce Department, I directed readers to the work The Dakotan (based in Minot) was doing to help get the story out.

To this point, coverage of this issue has been confined to some national coverage on a shock-value basis.

Locally, one alternative media outlet has started doing what they can to figure out what is going on in this case. Below is the most structured presentation from Charles Hoefer himself that has been produced. Jonathan Starr of The Dakotan hosted a two-hour interview with Hoefer, you can watch that below or by clicking here. Having now heard his story about six times both privately and publicly, I can confirm that the details of his story have remained consistent. With each iteration, he has provided more and more documentation.

The Dakotan has done very good work on the story, and has given Mr. Charles Hoefer ample opportunity to tell his side of the story if you look at their archives and the Youtube videos they posted.

In fact, as of October 2025, I had essentially passed the torch over to The Dakotan to since they had already done so much of the heavy lifting - and offered to send out a summary of the story once they got to that point. I included Mr. Hoefer on a text I sent to Johnathan Starr (publisher of The Dakotan) saying as much.

So after all this, I was shocked to learn that at an event hosted by a group called “The Sons of Liberty” held on February 28th, (that I had been invited to speak at about the ballot measures this year but had to cancel due to personal and weather issues) that a 10 minute segment of the Mr. Hoefer’s presentation was dedicated to basically accusing me of being a part of a cover-up for the State of North Dakota.

Here is his whole presentation that has been circulating. It was sent to me by multiple readers and supporters of the North Dakota Watchdog Network who “wanted to know what this is all about”:

Here is the 10 minute segment where he decided to attack me for not doing enough on the story. Mr. Hoefer focuses on quoting both text messages and statements I made to him, and spinning things into accusations that somehow I’m involved in the cover-up because I did not cover the story how he wanted it covered.

Now, I don’t know what I was supposed to do beyond what I did on this already, and it may even been over-reacting to even point this whole situation out, but it really goes to show one reason good media coverage is hard to come by.

I never had any capacity to verify his serious claims about what happened at the location:



The only thing I really could do was expose the ways the Commerce Department continued to get into business with companies it had no business being involved with in the first place - and by extension putting tax dollars and the state at risk.

(Note: I specifically told Mr. Hoefer I would NOT take any money from him, because I was not interested in being a paid shill. He left that out of his presentation, and since he records everything people say to him he certainly has that statement from me somewhere.)

I did attempt to get various media figures and reporters around the state to look into it, none of them really knew where to start.

And as soon Mr. Hoefer sued the State of North Dakota for a billion dollars, the state was not going to respond to any reporter inquiries.

I still think that someone needs to look at this situation, starting with the coverage by The Dakotan that went WAYYYY beyond the work I initially did.

Perhaps I am taking it too personally, but I have to say: to go into a private event, and give a presentation that includes attacks on someone who has gone as far as I have gone into the story as if somehow because I did not continue to dig is not going to get mainstream reporters to take it seriously and to cover this story. Especially since The Dakotan was doing the job!

This message is for anyone that complains about the media not doing their job or having a bias:

You can’t expect to burn the people who do cover your story (regardless of whether they cover it to your liking) then expect anyone else to jump in the same fire.

In fact, I told them specifically not to attack reporters for not reporting the story:

There are so many stories that don’t get covered that should. And part of the reason that happens is because the people that might want to cover the stories don’t feel it is safe.

When I first took on this story I was warned to be careful.

Attacking and demonizing (explicitly or implicitly) those who try to cover the story is not going to get you too far.

As of this article’s publishing, I have a call into Mr. Hoefer to discuss these matters. I placed that call on the advice of Senator Kent Weston as a courtesy. A courtesy Mr. Hoefer and his team did not afford me prior to launching their attack campaign.

This very well may be the last time I write about this situation, because if covering it means being attacked there is no point in covering it.

Hopefully the guys over at The Dakotan don’t suffer the same blowback if they choose not to keep pursuing the story, because they really have done some good work on it.

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