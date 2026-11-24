Back in January, when the big stories about the childcare fraud issues in Minnesota were making national headlines, some of us in North Dakota were warning of the fact that pretending that Minnesota’s problems were all that unique might be taking a leap of faith without a firm basis:

Here was the audit at that time when Josh Gallion was discussing it with Daryl Lies and myself on the KFYR-Kafe:



0:00 -27:45

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At that time it was exposed that federal rules were likely to blame for allowing such massive fraud, but that the only difference between Minnesota might be one of scale.

As it turns out, that prediction was right, as the North Dakota State Auditor’s office has released a new audit on the state’s childcare program:

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Headline Numbers & The Spin vs. The Math

According to the full audit, a few things stand out (note: as this audit is more complex, I did use AI to help assist with breaking this down into understandable statements, then checked the page references in the actual audit):

Audit Scope & Bottom Line Period and funding: Covers January 1, 2023 to January 31, 2026 under N.D.C.C. § 54-10-01(2)(b), focusing on $143.2 million in core CCAP funding for over 4,400 families and 7,100 children as of January 2026 (pp. 2, 4, 27). Out-of-scope state programs: Eligibility for $42.6 million in additional Legislature-funded initiatives—Workforce Benefit ($26.4M), Infant & Toddler Bonuses ($14.1M), and QRIS bonuses ($2.1M)—was not tested (pp. 4, 27). Total errors identified: $2,216,020 in confirmed improper payments across four of six tested risk areas (pp. 6, 12, 17, 22), with $5,977,244 in projected potential errors across sampled populations— $7,478,290 combined when paired with 100%-tested findings (pp. 7–10, 14, 18–20, 23–24). 1. Improperly Reported Income ($1,179,290 Confirmed) Missed income spikes: 62 of 63 flagged households appeared to exceed income limits without self-reporting ( $928,419 confirmed), largely because automated SPACES Wage Match alerts failed to generate in 61 of 63 cases (pp. 8–9). Mishandled alerts: Eligibility workers did not properly handle 15 of 60 sampled Wage Match work items ( $138,887 confirmed; $1,314,600 projected), including one case with a $100,027 error from unreported self-employment paychecks and misconverted bonuses (pp. 7–8). Unchecked child support: With no ongoing FACSES cross-check (pp. 6, 10), 10 of 10 income-limit cases ( $79,775 confirmed) and 42 of 70 sampled underreporting cases ( $32,209 confirmed; $126,061 projected) missed or understated child support (pp. 9–10). 2. Multiple Providers ($267,696 Confirmed | $1,445,752 Projected) Unverified need: 41 of 60 sampled dual-provider cases (68.3%, out of 478 cases totaling $3.62M) lacked reasonable evidence justifying a second provider under N.D.C.C. § 50-33-03 (pp. 12–14, 16). Attendance gaps: Errors included overlapping hours, missing or blank logs, children omitted from rosters, and failure to meet the 8-hour monthly minimum—driven by inconsistent paper attendance records submitted up to two months after payment (pp. 12, 14–15). 3. Ineligible Children ($244,953 Confirmed) Citizenship / alien status: Across all 120 non-citizen children ($1.07M), 14 children (11.7%) were undocumented, held ineligible visas/passports, or lacked verified status under 8 U.S.C. § 1641 and N.D.C.C. § 50-33-02 ( $113,240 confirmed) (pp. 20–21). Non-parent caretakers: 8 of 60 sampled caretaker-relative cases (out of 259 totaling $5.59M) verified family relation without documenting parental or court authority under N.D.C.C. § 50-33-01 ( $126,111 confirmed; $434,318 projected) (pp. 20–21). Birthdate errors: All 34 SSN-matched Vital Statistics discrepancies were entered incorrectly in SPACES ( $5,151 confirmed, p. 18), and 23 sampled files lacked any birth record on file (p. 19). 4. Provider Overbilling ($524,081 Confirmed) Billing over capacity without attendance: Out of 1,957 monthly payments exceeding licensed capacity, 24 of 60 tested (40%) billed for children not listed on attendance records ( $136,209 confirmed; $2,591,303 projected) (pp. 23–24). Parents paid for own children & in-home care: Reviewing all 83 address/name-matched cases found 6 cases paying parents for their own children and 27 cases of unallowable in-home care ( $374,010 confirmed, violating N.D.C.C. § 50-33-08), plus 1 of 60 sampled licensed owners paid for their own child ( $13,862 confirmed; $65,210 projected) (pp. 22–24). Where Controls Worked (No Errors Identified) Duplicate payments: 0 of 60 sampled shared-address cases were duplicates (p. 25). Legitimate providers: 0 of 60 sampled providers sharing addresses with other registered businesses failed verification; all had DHHS inspections under N.D.C.C. § 50-11.1-04 and checked out on GIS imagery (p. 26). Death records & UIB: 0 errors across all 30 Vital Statistics death-record matches (p. 19), and Unemployment Insurance job-search errors were insignificant with no recommendation (p. 10). Agency Response & Next Steps Full agreement & recoupment review: DHHS agreed with every recommendation and committed to evaluating all identified errors for potential recoupment under N.D.A.C. § 75-02-01.3-12 (pp. 7, 13, 18, 23). Planned fixes: Standardized attendance forms with parent sign-in and documented second-provider need take effect January 2027 , alongside wage-match retraining, address cross-checks, and exploration of electronic attendance systems (pp. 7, 13, 23). Governance note: DHHS emphasized that Human Service Zones handle data entry and staff performance management, noting Economic Assistance lacks authority over Zone personnel (p. 18).



Conclusions and Action Items

While the sheer dollar amount in North Dakota may not meet the level of scandal in Minnesota, it does appear that there is a very rudimentary failing of the bureaucratic oversight - specifically when it comes to how the department requires, inputs, and verifies applicants information.

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Potential 2027 Legislative Reforms:

Audit the missing $42.6 million: Direct the State Auditor to examine eligibility and billing controls for the HB 1540 Workforce Benefit Program ($26.4M), Infant and Toddler Bonuses ($14.1M), and QRIS bonuses ($2.1M) excluded from this audit’s scope (pp. 4, 27).

Mandate electronic attendance verification: Tie 2027–2029 CCAP appropriations to a centralized digital check-in/check-out system instead of two-month-old paper logs while HHS “explores” IT options (pp. 12–13, 15).

Require public recoupment reporting: Require HHS to report to the Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee how much of the $2,216,020 in confirmed errors (pp. 6, 12, 17, 22) is actually recovered under N.D.A.C. § 75-02-01.3-12 (pp. 7, 13, 18, 23) versus written off.

Close the Human Service Zone accountability gap: Clarify statutory oversight between DHHS Economic Assistance and regional Human Service Zones so Bismarck cannot disclaim authority over the staff approving state-funded benefits (p. 18).

When paired together with the previous audits making the news in recent months, this next legislative session is going to have a lot of work to do.

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