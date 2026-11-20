North Dakota’s recent state audits have exposed more than isolated administrative lapses—they have revealed a systemic breakdown in how the state distributes economic development dollars and polices its own branches of government. Appearing on News & Views with host Joel Heitkamp on KFGO (790 AM / 104.7 FM), I walked through how State Auditor Josh Gallion’s findings on the Department of Agriculture’s Bioscience Innovation Grant Program and the North Dakota Development Fund collide with an underfunded Ethics Commission, a conflicted Attorney General’s Office, and a Legislature reluctant to police itself.

Here is the full audio of the show:

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The Bioscience Grant Audit and the “Letter of the Law”

State Auditor Josh Gallion’s formal audit of the Department of Agriculture’s Bioscience Innovation Grant Program (governed by N.D.C.C. § 4.1-01-20.1) confirmed what the North Dakota Watchdog Network began uncovering through open records requests in 2024: the department failed to meet basic statutory requirements when handing out millions in grant dollars.

The structural problem started when the Legislature funded a state-created bioscience trade association to jumpstart an industry—with sitting Grand Forks legislator Emily O’Brien, now Deputy Director of Health and Human Services, directly involved on both sides of the ledger.

Beyond funding the association, lawmakers placed the Bioscience Innovation Grant Program under the Department of Agriculture, where O’Brien’s association also participated in approving grants to companies in the sector.

The conclusion that the Department of Agriculture ignored statutory rules was no surprise. Back in 2024, I had the opportunity to question Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring directly on Bismarck radio about how the grants were being administered.

Here’s the audio from 2024:

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A Stalled Ethics Complaint and a Double Conflict of Interest

In June 2024, I filed a formal complaint with the North Dakota Ethics Commission questioning whether O’Brien had fully disclosed her dual role—both to legislative committees and the full chamber—while advocating for bioscience grant dollars and tax breaks benefiting her association’s members.

She was essentially not only a legislator, but a lobbyist for the industry, paid for by money that was procured from the state of North Dakota in the first place.

In my appearance with Joel Heitkamp this morning, we discussed this fact when he asked:

“Can anything be more obviously unethical than that? You’re a legislator, you’re determining where the money goes, somebody’s paying you to make sure the money goes to them.” — Joel Heitkamp

My response was:

“It’s almost really a double conflict of interest, and of course, the Ethics Commission has not yet ruled on that complaint, and we’re already in the third year since that was filed, more than two years ago, and we do not know whether her shifting over from the legislative branch to the executive branch got her a ‘get out of jail free’ card.”

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More than two years later, the Ethics Commission still has not issued a ruling on that complaint. Aside from an earlier inquiry asking whether I wanted to participate in an informal settlement process, the case has remained in limbo.

My response was that I did not believe it was my role to seek a settlement via informal resolution:

Systemic Corporate Welfare—Not a Single Bad Apple

During the interview, Heitkamp asked why the Department of Agriculture audit surfaced after the election, noting that challenger Vern Thompson had campaigned across the state criticizing Goehring’s policies. The Bioscience audit proves the problem cannot be quarantined inside a single program, agency, or Department.

As I said to Joel this morning:

We’re seeing a lot of chickens coming home to roost in North Dakota… This is showing that it’s not just the Development Fund, it’s not just the Commerce Department—it’s the Ag Department, it’s the Bioscience Fund, and we have a systemic issue in North Dakota with these corporate welfare programs, with the way that they are approved, with the way that they’re processed, with who’s involved, who’s double dipping, and with the lack of oversight. One of my biggest fears before the election was that there was going to be an effort to scapegoat the Development Fund and pretend like that was the only place where there was a problem in North Dakota. This is a systemic issue, this is a culture issue in North Dakota. The legislature approves these dollars, and the executive branch goes wild in giving them out, and there has been little to no oversight.

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Timing Of Bioscience Audit Questioned

When Joel asked why the Bioscience Innovation Grant audit came out after the Agriculture Commissioner election, I urged caution against blaming the State Auditor’s office for not releasing the audit sooner, and framed the delay around capacity and legislative obstruction:

State Auditor Gallion did come in and go in-depth on the episode of BEK-TV’s “Open Range” where I interviewed him about the Development Fund audit, and the larger implications:

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Three Constitutional Offices at Odds Over Accountability; And A Legislative Majority That Is Part Of The Problem

The breakdown in oversight has now escalated into an open clash among three constitutional entities—the State Auditor, the Ethics Commission, and the Attorney General’s Office.

On one front, the Ethics Commission is suing the Attorney General’s Office to clarify its authority after the AG asserted the Commission could not issue an opinion allowing candidates to use campaign funds for childcare while campaigning. Meanwhile, the Commission is heading into the upcoming legislative session asking for more staff and funding after lawmakers previously denied budget increases and floated a 180-day cap on investigations.

On a second front, after the Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee (LAFRC) referred its North Dakota Development Fund findings to the Attorney General, the AG declined to investigate because his office was already defending Development Fund and Commerce officials in a private lawsuit.

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A $20 Billion Budget, the Gift Clause Loophole, and Unlikely Coalitions

Much of this institutional collision reflects growing pains in a state whose total budget has swelled from roughly $6 billion to $20 billion in the last 20 years. As more cash flows through Bismarck, the temptation to subsidize private industries and trade associations has outpaced North Dakota’s constitutional guardrails.

That exact frustration is why North Dakota voters approved term limits in 2022, and why another citizen-initiated constitutional measure may eventually be needed to strengthen both the Ethics Commission and the State Auditor’s independence.

It’s also why we have Article 10, Section 18 of the Constitution, which is the Gift Clause, that is supposed to prevent that money from being moved around. But what do they do? They create a North Dakota Development Fund, which is a nonprofit corporation run by the Department of Commerce that is not subject to the Constitution, that the Attorney General defends but cannot investigate. None of it makes sense. They create their own loopholes and they walk right through them.

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With the recent election largely leaving the political status quo intact, the only real legislative check and balance right now comes from North Dakota’s de facto three-party dynamic: mainstream establishment Republicans, conservative Republicans, and Democrats. Going into the upcoming session, conservative Republicans and Democrats may increasingly find themselves aligned on corporate welfare reform.

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Action Alert For Citizens

Reform will not happen on its own. Lawmakers need to hear directly from constituents in every district before the session gavels in that looking the other way on corporate welfare and agency self-dealing is no longer acceptable.

We’re going into a legislative session, and more now than ever, because the election really left the status quo in place, it is incumbent upon the citizens themselves to contact their legislators and tell them that they are tired of these situations happening. They’re tired of the attitude and culture in North Dakota that looks the other way on these programs because it looks bad.

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