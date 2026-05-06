Audio: 2026 Burleigh County Commission Candidate Forum

(Note To Media: feel free to use the audio and/or quotes from this candidate forum, please cite the North Dakota Watchdog Network’s website “WatchingND.com”. Contact individual candidates directly for further elaboration on these and other issues, or to arrange other media appearances.)

Last night, in front of a live library audience, 6 of the 7 candidates for Burleigh County Commission took questions and gave statements for two hours on the big issues facing Burleigh County.

Current County Commissioners Wayne Munson, Steve Schwab, current County Auditor Mark Splonskowski, Kay LaCoe, Mike Manstrom, and Jim Small attended the candidate forum at the Bismarck Public Library. (Mark Wagner would not attend due to prior commitments.)

Following each candidate’s open statements, each candidate was given four minutes to address the county controversies in their own framing. (This was the only question that the candidates got a heads up on.)

Question 1 for All Candidates: What is your approach when residents strongly oppose a project that technically meets all zoning and planning requirements?”

Question 2 for All Candidates: County government depends on strong partnerships with cities, townships, state agencies and local organizations. What is your vision for how Burleigh County builds and maintains those relationships over the next four years?

Question 3 for All Candidates: For each one of you, this is kind of like a joint budget question: How are you going to deal with the 3% cap, and how are you going to make sure that the sales tax increase gets implemented to reduce property taxes as intended?”

Question 4 for Mark Splonskowski directly: Much of the controversy at Burleigh County in the last four years has revolved around the auditor–treasurer’s office and you personally. Having the experience of being on the receiving end of the situation, as a commissioner what would you do to prevent any staff or elected officials from going through something similar?”

Question 5 for Commissioner Steve Schwab directly: Burleigh County has seen a $60 million return in federal water funding from our participation in the Garrison Diversion. Does it make sense to risk that funding and potentially spend millions more in legal fees to exit a system that is currently delivering for our rural water users?”

Question 6 for the Incumbents: Burleigh County has historically run meetings in a less formal way, between either not allowing public comment or allowing certain members of the public to monopolize the podium. There is fairly universal agreement that Burleigh County takes a ‘loosey‑goosey’ approach to running meetings. When you combine that with the reluctance to take roll‑call votes and opting for consensus, what would you do, short of becoming chair, to help fix the way meetings are run?”

Question 7 for the Challengers: Do you agree with Burleigh County Commission’s handling of the CO₂ pipeline situation, yes or no, and if no, explain.”

Question 8 for All Candidates: To the extent that the county commission has a say, under what circumstances would you approve an AI data center in Burleigh County?”

Question 9 for All Candidates as a follow-up to previous comments made about putting AI Data Center issues to a vote of the people: Are you open to using the ballot box more frequently to get input from the citizens on issues, whether that means as an advisory vote or whether it means asking the citizens to tie your hands with Home Rule Charter amendments?”

Candidates were then given three minutes each for closing remarks.

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