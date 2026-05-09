For about a decade, two of the four taxing jurisdictions that Bismarck taxpayers are subject to have taken steps to at least attempt to alleviate the property tax burden on its property taxpayers in addition to and separate from the various schemes the state legislature has taken on. To review:

City of Bismarck:

In 2017/18, the City of Bismarck started down the path of re-balancing its revenue sources by creating a half-cent sales tax to replace special assessments levied for major arterial roadway projects and creating the Special Assessment Task Force to look at reforming how it manages and finances infrastructure more broadly. (Disclosure: I was an appointed member of the Special Assessment Task Force and the Joint Infrastructure and Special Assessment Task Force the developed this approach.)

In 2018, Bismarck voters approved the half-cent sales tax, and process to reform the system more broadly has been stymied by the need for legislative action and other roadblocks.

Next week, on May 14th, the City of Bismarck is hosting 3-rounds of “informational meetings” (one each at 4pm, 5pm, and 6pm at the Public Works building on South 26th Street)

Since early voting has already started, and turnout to previous sessions was not all that high, they are kind of slow on this education process - which they have to be careful about not looking like they are promoting the ballot measure due to the state law against such thing.

This half-cent sales tax does not sunset until the end of 2028, so if it fails the City will be coming back again for another try in 2028. Because the ballot measure is asking voters to extend the sales tax and update the project list and NOT increase taxes, the ramifications of voters rejecting it either now or in 2028 are that arterial roadways will be subject to special assessments, just as they were being 2018. Meaning that a NO vote is actually a vote to INCREASE special assessments for properties that are in those arterial roadways areas on future construction projects.

Burleigh County:

In 2024, Burleigh County took the lead on asking voters to pass a sales tax ballot measure earmarked to replace property tax revenue used to pay for law enforcement and public safety. This achieved nearly a 60% approval because of the fact that it was a tax swap rather than a tax increase. (Disclosure: I was an appointed member of the Home Rule Charter Committee that put this plan together.)

When fully implemented in the next fiscal year, assuming there is not a steep decline in sales tax revenue and that the county commission avoids playing games, this will allow the county to reduce its property tax mill levy by at least 50% from the baseline 2023 levels (roughly 18 mills, realistically).

Of course, the state’s property tax cap restriction has created a scenario where Burleigh County could get punished for proactively attempting to alleviate its citizen’s property tax burdens.

The legislature will have the chance fix this problem before the 3-year lookback formula for the 3% cap kicks in in full force.

Despite all the other issues at Burleigh County, at least on the issue of property taxes, there has been positive attempts to address the issue locally rather than ONLY relying on the legislature.

Bismarck School District’s Bond Proposal Will Eat More Than Half Of The Property Tax Reductions At The County Level

Last month, I put together a basic analysis of what the Bismarck School District is asking voters to do by approving the $127 million school bond issue, and how they seem to have been kicking the financial can down the road and have now gotten stuck by the 3% legislative cap:

One important angle that I failed to explain was what the impact would be on the school’s overall debt and what it will mean for property tax mill levies to pay for that debt. For that I am referencing the 2026 Final Budget document and the most recent Audited Financial Reports.

In the most recent budget, $10.4 million was being used to make the payments on $90 million worth of outstanding bonded debt (there is another $24 million in Payable Notes that are not bonded).

The good news is that in 2032 and 2033, $56 million of that outstanding debt will be paid off and removed from the books - with $74 million being paid off in 2039 and 2040.

But initially, if the $127 million bonded debt issue is approved this year, the school district’s bonded debt will increase by 140% from $90 million to $217 million.

Currently to maintain the $90 million in outstanding bonded debt, 14.92 mills are required.

According to the ballot language itself, the mill levy will increase by 10.94 mills - bringing the full mill levy required to maintain the school district’s debt up to 25.86 - at least until the 2032/2033 debt tranche goes off the books.

This means the Bismarck School Bond debt payments when converted to mills will wipe out at least half of the mill reduction at the county level provided by the 2024 1-cent sales tax.

Meanwhile, the fact that $40 million of this $127 million is “deferred maintenance” raises the question of whether the 9.93 mills dedicated to the “Building Fund” is enough to prevent future deferred maintenance from accumulating beyond what the bond will pay for immediately? (If it wasn’t enough to keep up before, how will it keep up in the future?)

The 3% cap rule that the legislature passed in 2025 does allow for local government to ask voters to exceed the cap - will the Bismarck School District need to come back to the voters for more on-going spending even if this bond passes? (I genuinely do not know. The numbers here lead to a very strong “maybe?”)

As I wrote in March, even though the County and City have made strides at addressing some of these issues, eventually the voters will say “enough is enough”.

The fact that the Bismarck School District has to increase their immediate debt load by 140% is not a good sign for voters and taxpayers.

If Burleigh County had not made the effort to swap property tax revenue for sales tax revenue, this school bond issue would be taking a BIG bite out of the Legislature’s $1,600 Primary Residence Tax Credit instead of the savings provided by the county’s tax swap.

The Legislature and The Governor would be wise to keep that in mind when evaluating how to treat Burleigh County’s own efforts to take pressure off their taxpayers.

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