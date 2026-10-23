Last week I announced a pair of events: one in Fargo on Tuesday and one in Bismarck on Thursday. So I wanted to remind readers of those events and encourage North Dakotans to attend.

Fargo Townhall

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Fargo Downtown Main Library – Community Room 102 3rd St N, Fargo, ND 58102

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Bismarck Public Library – Downstairs Large Room 515 N 5th St, Bismarck, ND 58501

Measure 1 Divides Conservatives

As long-time readers know, I have been taking on the issue of protecting the initiated measure for many years:

In 2014 and in 2019, I attempted to launch an effort to protect the Powers Reserved to the People from the ongoing efforts to be weakened by the legislature. In digging through my personal archives, I even found an interview I did on this issue in 2013 & 2014:

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Recently, I also participated in a debate hosted by Forum Communications. Despite the genuine beliefs of the supporters of the Measure 1 want to make it all about the out of state money issues, even though Measure 1 does nothing to address the out of state money. It is really about reducing the ability of citizens to set the terms and conditions for their own government.

Measure 1 is also exposing a major elephant in the room. (Pun intended)

(For readers not interested in the dynamics this has created in the North Dakota Republican Party and the greater Conservative Movement, I would refer you to my presentation to the Fargo League of Women Voters and the Bismarck Kennedy Center group. Please note that I reference this as Measure 2, or listen to my most recent appearance with Joel Heitkamp on KFGO which it was until the legislative term limits over-ride measure was yanked from the ballot by the North Dakota Supreme Court.)

As many people are noticing on social media and by the ads on TV and digital, Measure 1 is dividing conservatives, Republicans, and even people who were involved with the TEA Party movement 15 years ago.

I had a chance to speak to Rick Jensen, who runs KHND in Harvey, yesterday.

(Rick Jensen was heavily involved with TEA Party Era conservative activism.)

Rick Jensen references video from other ultra-conservative figures in North Dakota, such as Leon Francis who was, for a time, the President of the North Dakota Tea Party Caucus:

You may remember Leon from the video I sent out the other day that I am calling The North Dakota TEA Party Debate On Measure 1:

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Rick Jensen also references another figure in the ultra-conservative side of spectrum: Michael Coachman debunking the claims that somehow Measure 1 is ordained from religious aspect:

Back in February, I sat down with Former North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Gary Emineth to discuss Measure 1 (at the time it was listed as Measure 2, but that was before the legislative attempt to over-ride term limits was yanked from the ballot by the North Dakota Supreme Court).

Meanwhile, Dr. Rick Becker who many would consider the de facto leader of the disgruntled conservatives since 2016, issued a message explaining why he is NEUTRAL on Measure 1 and sees both sides of the issue and how it is not a cut and dry situation for conservatives:

While some voices, including those who were at one time part of the same conservative TEA Party Movement are telling their supporters it is a black and while issue - the way Becker explains it proves it is not.

Conservatives Benefit From Out Of State Money Too!

You may have also seen ads from a group called Term Limit Action, an organization that supports the legislative term limits passed in 2022 (the ones the legislature tried to trick the public into changing) and the 2024 Congressional Age Limits measure.

But there have been other conservative issues that have benefited from conservative out-of-state money. For example: 2018’s Citizen Only Voting measure led by the aforementioned Gary Emineth benefited from $250,000 in support from out of state to get the measure on the ballot. Nobody complained about that measure.

When the so-called “Keep It Local” organization opposed the 2024 Property Tax measure, no one complained about the out-of-state money that was disguised as local:

Because that is the point: the out-of-state money is only bad when it is something the in-state money/power disagrees with.

If You Want To Fix The Money, Let’s Fix The Money!

Whenever efforts are made to restrict North Dakota’s citizen initiative process—such as raising the constitutional approval threshold to 60%—supporters inevitably point to one bogeyman: out-of-state money They warn that deep-pocketed outside groups are buying their way onto our ballot and rewriting our constitution.

They aren’t wrong to be concerned about the money.

Where they are dead wrong is on the solution.

Raising the voting threshold does nothing to stop out-of-state dark money. In fact, it guarantees that more money will flood into North Dakota. When you raise the bar from a simple majority to 60%, you make campaigns vastly more expensive. The only groups that can afford a 60% threshold are out-of-state billionaires and entrenched corporate lobbies. Grassroots North Dakotans are simply priced out of their own government.

For years, conservatives were told to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. Yet looking back over the last decade, it is clear that Citizens United has been used far more effectively against grassroots conservatives than against liberals.

Why? Because grassroots conservatives are often victims of their own frugality—we don’t naturally like spending millions of dollars on political machinery. More importantly, grassroots conservatives in North Dakota are forced to fight a two-front war. On one side, we face well-funded out-of-state liberal activist networks. On the other side, we face the Republican establishment, corporate cronies, and lobbying group deploy massive war chests to protect government spending and “venture socialism”.

If the North Dakota Legislature genuinely wants to protect our constitution from outside money, it should stop attacking the voting rights of North Dakota citizens and start targeting the money itself.

North Dakota should take the lead in challenging federal campaign finance orthodoxy by asserting our 10th Amendment sovereignty. Under the 10th Amendment, North Dakota has the fundamental right to set the rules for how our state laws and state constitution are amended.

The centerpiece of that reform should be a simple, common-sense rule: a Dollar-for-Dollar Match Requirement. For every $1 a ballot measure committee raises from out-of-state sources, it must raise at least $1 from in-state North Dakota residents.

This was first proposed by Senate Bill 2336 in the 2017 Legislative Session by a very diverse group of legislators:

That bill only got 5 votes in the Senate.

If an outside group wants to spend $2 million in North Dakota, they should have to prove enough local buy-in to raise $2 million from actual North Dakotans. That single reform would instantly level the playing field, protect our grassroots pressure-relief valve, and ensure North Dakota’s future is decided by the people who actually live and pay taxes here—without surrendering our constitutional rights to the political establishment.

Another idea that would help reduce the need for money on the petition signature gathering side is an idea proposed in the 2023 Legislative Session:

That idea was also supported by a diverse group of Republican legislators:

But it only got 29 votes in the House.

Conclusions

While there are some voices that would have you believe Measure 1 protects North Dakota against out-of-state financial interests, as someone involved with the paid political side of politics, and who interacts with both sides of the aisle on this an other issues, I can tell you that is not the case.

There have been efforts to address the money problem - but they have gone nowhere due to the fear of a federal lawsuit challenging Citizens United.

If those who falsely tell you Measure 1 will fix the out-of-state money problem also failed to support efforts to address that problem, you should ask yourself what this is really about.

And lastly, do not let any one single issue determine your vote. Measure 1 is about all issues, not just one or two issues.

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