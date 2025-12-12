A long time ago, in a galaxy far away, the Burleigh County Commission was having trouble with some issues around their meetings regarding budgets and money. This led to my asking the Attorney General in January of 2023 asking whether Burleigh County had been running its meetings proper. (Note: this was prior to Mark Splonskowski taking office as Auditor/Treasurer.)

While the substance of these meetings has mostly shaken out (and has been a substantive contributor to all the turmoil at the county in the last three years) one thing has been lacking to close the door on the situation: an Attorney General’s opinion three-years in the making.

This morning, that five-page, three-part opinion was issued:

2025 O 24 2.48MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The summary of the opinion is found on the last page:

At this point, three years after the fact, this opinion mostly just serves as an educational tool to illustrate how elected governing boards operate.

The three-year delay on this opinion being issued also illustrates how slow government can move sometimes, that those in glass houses should not be throwing stones at other government agencies for how slow they operate.

Much has been made about how slow the Ethics Commission operates as far as the speed of issuing its opinions and decisions.

Perhaps the legislature should stop pinching pennies (and stop trying to make cover-ups easier) when it comes to ensuring both the Ethics Commission and Attorney General’s office can be responsive in a timely manner to the oversight issues that matter to the public.

