Update: Since publishing this article, I have made an open records request of the county to answer the “who knew what and when” question. It has been clarified that County Auditor Mark Splonskowski was quote “completely locked out of the process”.
Accounting Error in Burleigh County Leaves Local Entities Facing $900,000 Property Tax Shortfall
Latest accounting snafu in Burleigh County exposes a years-long pattern and lack of corrective action that needs to be addressed.
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