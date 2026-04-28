In the last 24 hours, I’ve gotten swamped with emails from people who have received their mailing from Secretary of State Michael Howe explaining what Measure 1 in June does. If you haven’t received it yet, you will.

Here’s what it looks like:

First off, let’s explain why this exists.

During the 2025 Legislative session, Senate Bill 2230 was passed in the Senate 46-1 and in the House 87-5. It mandates that the Secretary of State create an “educational piece” in ballot measures in both the June and November elections - and gives his office “$600,000 or as much as is necessary” to mail it out. Another mailing will be sent out in November.

Some of the people who have reached out to me have questioned whether this violates the Corrupt Practices Act, which I have written on extensively.

The answer is: not unless someone sues the Secretary of State for violating the law passed by the legislature.

Of course, what is left out (and what the legislature would not have wanted him to mention) is the fact that the single-subject rule is not defined in Measure 1 and that future Secretaries of State could interpret the rule differently. Legal scholars have written extensively about the pitfalls related to both the legislative single-subject rules (which North Dakota’s own legislature could not understand until recently) and even more so on citizen initiated measures, which I wrote about in 2024 prior to voters rejecting the concept as part of that year’s Measure 2:

States With Single Subject Rules Have A History Of Abusing It, Against The Will Of The People

In 2020, South Dakota voters approved legalizing marijuana with 54% Yes vote.

Governor Kristi Noem sued to have the will of the people overturned via South Dakota’s “single subject rule” on ballot measures:

The South Dakota Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court’s ruling that nullified a voter-passed amendment to the state constitution that would have legalized recreational marijuana use. Gov. Kristi Noem instigated the legal fight to strike down the amendment passed by voters in November. Though the Republican governor opposed marijuana legalization as a social ill, her administration’s arguments in court centered on technical violations to the state constitution. The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure — Amendment A — would have violated the state’s requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject. “It is clear that Amendment A contains provisions embracing at least three separate subjects, each with distinct objects or purposes,” Chief Justice Steven Jensen wrote in the majority opinion, which found recreational marijuana, medical marijuana and hemp each to be separate issues.

Would a normal person say that “recreational marijuana, medical marijuana, and hemp” are considered to be three separate subjects? Probably not, but the lawyers and judges sure did.

These three issues are certainly under the same “topic” but “topic” and “subject” are different in the realm of lawyers.

This is just the most recent and geographically close case where “single-subject rule” was used to veto the will of the people after the people have voted in favor of something.

Legal Research Supports These Arguments

According to a legal white paper written at the University of Southern California School of Law written in 2010, the aggressive enforcement of “single-subject rules” has been a tool to veto the will of the people and prevent the people from even being able to vote on certain things.

The single subject rule, on the books in at least 14 states, requires that initiatives embrace only one subject. This paper studies the decisions of state judges in cases in which opponents of voter initiatives raised single subject claims. Courts used the rule to strike down or remove initiatives from voter consideration in at least 70 cases during the period 1997–2006 in five initiative states applying the rule. The single subject rule is controversial in part because the definition of a “single subject” is unclear and, as Daniel Lowenstein has argued, it is infinitely malleable in theory. As a result, courts have a great deal of discretion in single subject cases, unless the judges themselves put meaningful restraints on their interpretation of the rule. Because of the discretion inherent in deciding single subject challenges, critics have argued that the rule cannot be enforced in an objective manner and should not be used (Hasen, 2006; Campbell, 2001: 163), or, as Lowenstein (1983, 2002) argues, should be used only in a restrained manner. Defenders have responded that the rule is amenable to objective application and that in practice judges have not allowed their personal beliefs to influence their decisions.

Again, this paper is from 2010 lacks recent history, but in the 44-page document, it illustrates the problem with the enforcement and selective enforcement of the “single-subject rule”

Because “subjects” are chosen for convenience, notions of what forms a coherent subject in politics and legislation will depend in part on ideologies and “worldviews.” When judges apply the single subject rule aggressively, even if they seek to do so in accord with their sense of what the public understanding is, they will inevitably be exercising their own judgments in the most general way about what makes good political or policy sense. That is not to say that their single subject rule judgments will necessarily turn on whether they personally favor the proposals before them. But their judgments will necessarily reflect the way they have chosen to subjectively organize the world. (Lowenstein 2002: 47–48)

Conclusions

Back to the issue of the mailer from the Secretary of State: I think the legislature put the Secretary of State in a bad spot to force him to send this mailer out. It is a one-time authorization and appropriation so absent approval by the 2027 legislature the mandate will go away.

Be sure to watch some of the work I have done to explain what Measure 1 and previous attempt to pass poorly defined Single-Subject Rule:

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