2025 Watchdog Year In Review
A look at the top issues in 2025, sorted for easy reference.
Property Taxes Reform and Reactions
Local Control Under Attack
Diminishing The Powers Reserved To The People
The Republican Green New Deal For Corporate Profit
Radio Host: President Trump Supports Green New Deal Boondoggle, So South Dakota Should Too
Data Centers and Energy Costs
Ethics Commission Struggles To Be Effective
Government Economic Development Fails
Film Grant Scandal Swept Under Rug
Macro-Economic Worries
Bismarck-Burleigh County Peace Negotiations
Burleigh County Commission vs. Burleigh County Auditor
Breaking News: Burleigh County Posts Petition To Ask Governor To Remove Auditor/Treasurer
Breaking News: Burleigh County Commission Votes For Removal and Restructuring of Auditor/Treasurer's Office
Fargo Taxpayers and Elected Officials Waking Up?
Fargo-Harwood Annexation Fight
Exclusive Investigation: Text Messages Show Fargo Mayor Attempted To Strong-Arm Harwood Mayor
